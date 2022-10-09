Roma Lecce: Possible lineups and where to see them

After losing at home in the European League against PettisThe Rome Takes the field at the Olympic Stadium tomorrow at 20:45 against Lychee for the ninth day of league. Jose men Mourinho They will line up the usual 3-4-2-1 with Rui Patricio between the posts and a three-man defense made up of Ibanez, Smalling and Mancini. After Selleck’s injury, Zalowski and Spinazzola will be on the flanks. In midfield are Matic and Cristi, with Pellegrini likely to start from the bench. In front of the trident attack with Dybala, Zaniolo and Abraham.

October 9, 2022 – 20:45 Olympic Stadium Rome

3-4-2-1 exercise 1 Roy Patricio 23 Mancini 6 Smalling 3 Ibanez 59 Zalewski 4 Kristanti 8 matic 37 Spinazzola 22 Zaniolo 21 Dybala 9 Ibrahim Jose Mourinho park bench 99 Svilar, 63 Boer, 17 Vina, 24 Kumbulla, 65 Tripi, 20 Camara, 52 Bove, 7 Pellegrini, 14 Shomurodov, 62 Volpato, 11 Belotti, 92 El Shaarawy suffrage Abraham Belotti not qualified no one Not available Wijnaldum (leg fracture), Karsdorp (meniscus injury), Celik (right knee sprain) Be careful no one Lychee

4-3-3 exercise 30 Falcon 17 Gendry 5 bungracic 93 Umtiti 97 pasilla 29 blin 42 Hjolmand 14 Helgason 27 fatigue 77 Sesay 22 bands Marco Baroni park bench 1 Bleve, 21 Brancolini, 3 Dermaku, 6 Baschirotto, 4 Cetin, 13 Tuia, 25 Gallo, 16 Gonzalez, 7 Askildsen, 11 Di Francesco, 19 Listkowski, 9 Colombo, 31 Persson, 99 Rodriguez, 28 Oudin suffrage Umtiti Shiroto not qualified no one Not available no one Be careful no one Rule: Prontera Auxiliaries: Alassio and Muktar Fourth official: Minelli

The match between Roma and Lecce is visible in live and on demand dazn. Simply connect to the broadcaster’s website (when subscribing) or alternatively download the app available for smart TVs, smartphones and tablets, both iOS and Android. In addition, you can also install the application on Fire TV Stick. The match will also be broadcast on Sky Sports UNO.201(and Sky Sports)252). And as usual romans We will keep you informed in real time before, during and after the race, through our website or social channels (FacebookAnd the Twitter and Instagram).