October 9, 2022

Roma Lecce: Possible lineups and where to see them

Roma Lecce: Possible lineups and where to see them

Mirabelle Hunt October 9, 2022 2 min read

After losing at home in the European League against PettisThe Rome Takes the field at the Olympic Stadium tomorrow at 20:45 against Lychee for the ninth day of league. Jose men Mourinho They will line up the usual 3-4-2-1 with Rui Patricio between the posts and a three-man defense made up of Ibanez, Smalling and Mancini. After Selleck’s injury, Zalowski and Spinazzola will be on the flanks. In midfield are Matic and Cristi, with Pellegrini likely to start from the bench. In front of the trident attack with Dybala, Zaniolo and Abraham.

Possible formations

October 9, 2022 – 20:45

Olympic Stadium

Rome
3-4-2-1

exercise

1 Roy Patricio 23 Mancini 6 Smalling 3 Ibanez 59 Zalewski 4 Kristanti 8 matic 37 Spinazzola 22 Zaniolo 21 Dybala 9 Ibrahim Jose Mourinho

park bench

99 Svilar, 63 Boer, 17 Vina, 24 Kumbulla, 65 Tripi, 20 Camara, 52 Bove, 7 Pellegrini, 14 Shomurodov, 62 Volpato, 11 Belotti, 92 El Shaarawy

suffrage

Abraham Belotti

not qualified

no one

Not available

Wijnaldum (leg fracture), Karsdorp (meniscus injury), Celik (right knee sprain)

Be careful

no one

Lychee logo

Lychee
4-3-3

exercise

30 Falcon 17 Gendry 5 bungracic 93 Umtiti 97 pasilla 29 blin 42 Hjolmand 14 Helgason 27 fatigue 77 Sesay 22 bands Marco Baroni

park bench

1 Bleve, 21 Brancolini, 3 Dermaku, 6 Baschirotto, 4 Cetin, 13 Tuia, 25 Gallo, 16 Gonzalez, 7 Askildsen, 11 Di Francesco, 19 Listkowski, 9 Colombo, 31 Persson, 99 Rodriguez, 28 Oudin

suffrage

Umtiti Shiroto

not qualified

no one

Not available

no one

Be careful

no one

Rule: Prontera

Auxiliaries: Alassio and Muktar

Fourth official: Minelli

mouse: panty

where do you see it

The match between Roma and Lecce is visible in live and on demand dazn. Simply connect to the broadcaster’s website (when subscribing) or alternatively download the app available for smart TVs, smartphones and tablets, both iOS and Android. In addition, you can also install the application on Fire TV Stick. The match will also be broadcast on Sky Sports UNO.201(and Sky Sports)252). And as usual romans We will keep you informed in real time before, during and after the race, through our website or social channels (FacebookAnd the Twitter and Instagram).

