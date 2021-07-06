Reggio. Great participation in the event with the head of the Italian Space Agency

Great post The Web Talk It was co-organized by the Italian Space Agency (ASI) and the University of Mediterranean Studies in Reggio Calabria. Aso chief was present at the event, Giorgio Sacuccia, and several heads of space agencies and authorities responsible for space from 17 countries of the Mediterranean region (Albania, Algeria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus, Croatia, Egypt, France, Greece, Israel, Lebanon, Libya, Malta, Morocco, Montenegro , Slovenia, Tunisia, Turkey), plus Italy.

At the inauguration of the university president see you later To the results of the 2019 ISF ​​Congress, held in Reggio Calabria on September 5, 2019, and the recommendations contained in the Relatives Document “Reggio Calabria page“, as a resolution approved on this occasion by all the participating delegations from the Mediterranean region, underlines the importance of the new meeting for the purpose of exchanging updated information on the ongoing activities in the various countries and the continuation of the course of dialogue. from ISF 2019.

Greetings from the Minister of University and Research Maria Cristina Mesa. Sacuccia expressed his appreciation for the great participation of the countries of the Mediterranean region, stressing the interest in the possible services provided by space science and technology for the protection and sustainable growth of the Mediterranean region.

During the event, ASI’s Director of International Affairs said, Gabriella Arrigo Presented the international training course on “Geographical Information and Space Data Management for Needs and Sustainable Development of the Mediterranean Region” to be held at the University of Reggio Calabria in November 2021.

I have summarized the joint conclusions of Saccoccia and Zimbone, on the basis of a wide range of recorded interventions, many of which are possible Actions to be taken in order to continue the processrso from stability e Development of the cooperation network, which has been unanimously appreciated for its strategic value. The results of the meeting will be reported to the “Leaders of the Space Economy 2021” meeting scheduled to be held in Rome on September 20 under the Italian G20 Presidency.