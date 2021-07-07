Summer is perhaps one of the most favorite times for many. Since you can go to the beach, you can wear light clothes and spend more time outdoors and every weekend is good to discover new places.

In fact, more and more people are making a two-day escape to the sea or the mountains during the weekend. However, in the summer, special attention should be paid to the insect, as it carries diseases.

Pay close attention to this small insect that carries disease in the summer

During the summer, in fact, there is an annoying insect that can attack us and it will not be pleasant at all when this happens. Humans can affect us as well as animals. In fact, when you have a dog, it is always a good idea to use repellent products that protect it.

Ticks and their diseases

To date, there are about 900 species of ticks, of which 36 are found in Italy. The most famous of them are the jungle forest and the dog. These diseases can lead to various diseases, such as tick-borne encephalitis, rickets, tularemia, Lemella disease, tick-borne meningoencephalitis, tick-borne relapsing fever, Ehrlichiosis and others.Higher Institute of Health.

How do you avoid getting hit by a tick?

While, as we have seen, dogs can be protected from ticks by taking the right precautions, this is not the case for humans. So if we go to the mountains or walk in the countryside, we must pay close attention to this small insect that carries disease in the summer. To defend ourselves properly, we must know that it is always better to wear light colors, not dark ones. We also always use beautiful shoes, even transparent ones, with high socks. We try to cover the head with a hat and also cover the legs. Finally, we avoid areas where the grass is too high and after walking we always check the skin well.

deepen

Hardly anyone knows this beautiful flower that looks good in the garden and apartment.