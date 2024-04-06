Red Dead Redemption 2 was played using an Android smartphone: a feat captured on video

Red Dead Redemption 2 It is a high quality game but above all a very technologically advanced game. So you will understand that we were amazed to discover that someone was capable of this Play the game on an Android smartphone.

The person in question is Serge Pavlov, YouTuber, who shared videos on the topic. You can see one, the longest of those available, below. It obviously shows part of the game and may contain spoilers.

The smartphone in question is Red Magic 9 ProDesigned specifically for video games. However, Pavlov says the game runs very poorly: low FPS, texture glitches, and distorted audio. There's nothing you wouldn't expect, but it's still a great result for devices of this type.