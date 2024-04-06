April 7, 2024

Red Dead Redemption 2 was played using an Android smartphone: a feat captured on video

Gerald Bax April 7, 2024 2 min read

Red Dead Redemption 2 It is a high quality game but above all a very technologically advanced game. So you will understand that we were amazed to discover that someone was capable of this Play the game on an Android smartphone.

The person in question is Serge Pavlov, YouTuber, who shared videos on the topic. You can see one, the longest of those available, below. It obviously shows part of the game and may contain spoilers.

The smartphone in question is Red Magic 9 ProDesigned specifically for video games. However, Pavlov says the game runs very poorly: low FPS, texture glitches, and distorted audio. There's nothing you wouldn't expect, but it's still a great result for devices of this type.

Red Dead Redemption 2, an adventure that must be experienced to the fullest

The difference between Red Dead Redemption 2 on consoles and smartphones seems big to us, what do you think?

Obviously our advice is Do not try to play Red Dead Redemption 2 in an alternate waybut choose the PC or console version to enjoy the adventure to the fullest.

As we explained to you in our review, Red Dead Redemption 2 “is a huge and dense work, setting new standards in multiple aspects: from the way the story is told, to how it is experienced, without neglecting the aesthetic aspect. A sector and artistry that amazes and dazzles.”

