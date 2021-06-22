Reboot or a new game in development at id Software, according to some insiders – Nerd4.life

Earthquake The following string can be to get Reboot from Software IDAs recently reported by several insiders, these together provide a certain consistency to what remains popular, for now.

The last person to talk about it was often nick, co-host of the XboxEra podcast, which basically confirmed what was reported last April Tyler McVickers, a fairly well-known but usually associated insider with matters relating to Valve, which has proven to be reliable in the past.



Quake RTX is back to rework the original with ray tracing

In short, as usual we are faced with rumors spread by suspects from the inside, so nothing official, but certainly the process seems far from absurd: given the success that was had with the relaunch of DOOM in 2016, it’s possible that id Software decided to switch to Quake and implementSimilar process on this too.

Work on restarting Quake will be the same ID software with the support of MachineGamesThe team behind the Wolfenstein series is also working on the announced Indiana Jones project, which there is no news about yet.

The last Xbox and Bethesda conference at E3 2021 didn’t mention Quake, which suggests that a development has started recently, but it’s not said the work wasn’t in full swing, also considering that DOOM Eternal has been completed. He may already have different time is available.

If so, then the most suitable event for advertising is definitely QuakeCon 2021, announced August 19-21, 2021 as a digital-only event. There is no news on the contents of the event yet, but if there is indeed a new earthquake on the horizon, this will almost certainly be the event that will be tapped for an official announcement.