betrayed by north korea. Half of the artillery shells were shipped to Russia by Pyongyang in court Put it in, they are defective. And we're talking about over a million pieces. there inspiration It's from a senior Ukrainian defense official: Vadim Skibitsky, then. 2 of the Main Intelligence Directorate in Kiev. It is actually no coincidence that Moscow is turning to the Asian country to integrate its arms production. But the results were not satisfactory. Of course, it was the Tsar's enemy who announced this. However, there is clear evidence.
Putin: “Russia supports its soldiers in Ukraine.” A massive Russian attack on the entire front
