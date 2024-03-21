PS Plus Extra: Let's see 11 games that will be removed in April

Let's remember that for once Removed from PS Plus Extra Games can no longer be played even if you still have them installed on your console.

After adding new games to PS Plus Extra and Premium, Sony has finally revealed them games Which It will no longer be available On service starting from April 16 . The list consists as follows:

What should be prioritized in PS Plus Extra?

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered

If you want to make the most of the service and run something that is about to be removed, our suggestion is to do so Don't throw yourself into fighting games On the list, nor in fishing games like Reel Fishing and Bassmaster that can take a long time.

If you're interested in the upcoming Ghostbuster movie, this might be a good opportunity to take advantage of PS Plus Extra to play the remastered version of the video game. It shouldn't last long More than ten hours, even taking into account all the secondary components, so you should do this before removing.

Tell us, is there a particular game you want to try before it gets scrapped?