November 11, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Pretelli Dinner at Mara Venier's House without Giulia Salemi: It's Controversial

Pretelli Dinner at Mara Venier’s House without Giulia Salemi: It’s Controversial

Lorelei Reese November 11, 2021 2 min read

News

A different Wednesday evening for a former Big Brother Vip competitor

Posted in

The link between Pierpaolo Pritelli and Mara Venier. As for former Villino di Striacia, the news has officially entered the Good Blessings of Our Lady of Sunday. Aunt Mara – after seeing the 31-year-old first on Big Brother Vip and then on Tale and which Show – decided to enlist Pretelli for the Domenica In cast. A relationship that transcends work, so much so that Venier invited the young model to dinner.

On Wednesday evening – as many Instagram videos have proven – Pierpaolo Pretelli was a guest at the home of Mara Venier and her husband. Nicolas Carraro. Other people were present with him, including Alberto Matano, host of La Vita Live, and Mara’s Venetian cousin. The latter cooked ravioli with sauce, Neapolitan zebule and Cuccino for the occasion. Less rich and tasty, which satisfies the taste of different diners.

To provide the backdrop for an evening of good Italian music, with some songs by Renato Zero, Tiziano Ferro and Ivana Spagna sung by Mara and her friends in between sessions. Pierpaolo Pretelli was satisfied and pleased with the invitation of Venier. However, more than someone noticed Significant absence: the absence of Julia Salemi.

The Italian-Persian influencer was not present at Aunt Mara’s house: stayed in Milan, where he lived for some time and recently bought an apartment, to dine with his mother Fariba Tehrani, who was seen a few months ago on Celebrity Island.

See also  Britain: Queen Elizabeth will not go to CoP26 in Glasgow - world

Just the absence of Julia Salemi at Venere’s house made some people raise their noses Prime fan Just as a couple born a year ago in the most spied on house in Italy have been renamed. According to someone, Aunt Mara could have made one “stumble” In Salemi, call Pierpaolo on the day when Julia was not in Rome.

“Couldn’t he have waited and invited Julia as well?”Someone asked over, which led to a fruitless and somewhat useless controversy. However, many sided with Mara Vinier: “Mara is free to organize dinner in her house when she wants and above all with whomever she wants!”.

“When Julia is there they will make another one”, Repeat for someone else. Instead, one user pointed out: “Now this boy is no longer free to go to dinner without Julia…”.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

A Different and Attractive Publication Method From Gabriella Greison: “This Is How I Tell the Scientists Who Make Our Tomorrow”

November 10, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

“I suffer from anxiety and depression”

November 10, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

The most famous tourist attractions in the USA: from large national parks to amusement parks, unmissable travel experiences

November 10, 2021 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

2 min read

Climate, Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi’s message to Greta Thunberg: “Blah blah is democracy”

November 11, 2021 Samson Paul
1 min read

Bad weather: Agrigento prefect, maximum warning Do not go out – Sicily

November 11, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Top 100000 order ready

November 11, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Pretelli Dinner at Mara Venier’s House without Giulia Salemi: It’s Controversial

November 11, 2021 Lorelei Reese