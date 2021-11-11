November 11, 2021

Not everyone knows about it, but this antioxidant root is a mine of vitamin C and aids in digestion

Karen Hines November 11, 2021 3 min read

A very common problem among the population is indigestion. Often this can be caused by various problems, from nutrition to stress.

An unbalanced diet, high in fat and fried foods, low fluid intake, alcoholism and smoking can be just some of the triggers.


However, not everyone knows that there may be some foods that will help promote digestion.
Among these, we have already treated, for example, kefir which is one A drink that will help restore balance to the intestinal flora.

Horseradish, also known as radish, is a perennial herb that belongs to the family cabbage. It is an edible plant that is planted from February and harvested in October and November.

In addition to its leaves, the white root is also used in cooking, which has many beneficial properties among other things.

In fact, radish root contains many substances with antioxidant and detoxifying properties, which would stimulate the activity of the stomach and intestines, thus aiding digestion.
Radish is also useful in cases of infections and bacterial spasms. Inside, in fact, there are molecules that have anti-inflammatory properties and help relax the nerves.
Moreover, this root, in addition to being a source of beta-carotene, is also rich in vitamin C and potassium.

However, radish also has some contraindications that you should pay attention to.
First of all, it is not suitable for children under 4 years old, or for pregnant or breastfeeding women. Secondly, it can cause some discomfort for those who suffer from digestive problems, such as infections, inflammatory diseases, or ectoderm. Finally, it is also not recommended to take it in case of kidney problems and hypothyroidism.
In this sense, horseradish can interfere with taking levothyroxine. However, if in doubt, it is always advisable to ask your doctor for advice.

Using the root in cooking

So, we just saw that not everyone knows about it, but this antioxidant root is a mine of vitamin C and helps digestion.
Horseradish root is usually used to prepare horseradish sauce, which is very popular and appreciated, to accompany various dishes. For example, it goes well with grilled meat, smoked fish, appetizers, boiled eggs and much more.

To prepare this delicious sauce you need:

  • 250 grams of hot radish
  • 100 grams of breadcrumbs
  • 75 grams of vinegar
  • Oil, sugar and salt.

First, grate the radish by hand, put it in a bowl and let it rest for 30 minutes.
Next, add the breadcrumbs cut into small pieces, or alternatively the breadcrumbs. After mixing with the paddle attachment, add a pinch of salt, 1 teaspoon of sugar, vinegar, and 3 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil. Mix everything until we get a creamy mixture.

(The information in this article is for informational purposes only and is in no way a substitute for medical advice and/or the opinion of a specialist. Moreover, it does not constitute an element for formulating a diagnosis or prescribing treatment. For this reason it is recommended, in any case, to seek an opinion Always doctor or specialist and read the warnings provided. Who is the”)

