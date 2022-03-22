March 22, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

PostePay is temporarily disabled: What happens

PostePay is temporarily disabled: What happens

Karen Hines March 22, 2022 2 min read

PostePay, a spam that scares Poste Italiane customers. what happens.

PostePay customers are again on the horizon. The network is not a safe place if you don’t know how to do it.

Adobe Stock

The Italian savings They are the preferred target of cybercriminals. They periodically invent new scams to try to trick unsuspecting victims into providing sensitive data in order to gain access to accounts. Attention, as this has been repeated many times by the Postal Police, To emails or text messages that ask you to click on the link To enter information such as credentials and PIN. Never go in that direction or you will fall into a trap specially built by the bad guys. In addition to bank and postal accounts, deception can be hidden behind one of them PostePay, The prepaid card that many Italians use for online payments.

PostePay, scam in progress

PostePay is increasingly used by web scammers as a method defrauding citizens. It will be for the proliferation of the prepaid card, and it will be for the sake of ease of work, Poste Italiane customers are among the preferred victims of cybercriminals. Not only large credit institutions – we cite Unicredit and Intesa Sanpaolo – but a well-known company must also pay close attention and inform citizens about the scams that exist, so Like doing an ATM scam.

For the latest scam, the reference is on arrival from sms Who will report its deceptive content a alleged mass From the account associated with PostePay. The connection seems to come from Poste Italiane and reads like this”Dear customer, we inform you that access to your PostePay Poste Italiane account and its functionality is temporarily disabledThus, to restore the situation, cybercriminals will demand it Click on the link attached and follow the procedure described on the page that will open. Well, nothing written in the letter is correct. It’s something else Phishing attempt in progress And to check the trap, just log into your account from the official channels and check that the service is working.

See also  Cinque Terre with Airbnb on vacation at the movie "Luca" venues

Well articulated trap

To try to convince the victims of the scam of the seriousness of the situation, the message is not limited to the few lines mentioned above but rather continues. long text Explain the procedure. It will be necessary to ignore every word, delete the text message and report the attempted fraud to the Postal Police. If you accidentally click on the link, you should exit the page immediately without entering any sensitive information. It is advisable, then, Change password and username Of the platforms used primarily with reference to home banking. Any changes must be made by logging in for official channels For credit institutions and companies such as Poste Italiane.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Fear, the new numbers relate to the worst case scenario

March 22, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Advertising Poster Reward 2022 equals 100% of expenses: How it works

March 22, 2022 Karen Hines
4 min read

Story 118, called 20 million times in nearly 30 years

March 21, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

The African hurricane has been in the summer since Wednesday, but the effects will not be the same. Forecasts »ILMETEO.it

March 22, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

PostePay is temporarily disabled: What happens

March 22, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Today’s Lotto Draw and SuperEnalotto Numbers on Tuesday, March 22, 2022

March 22, 2022 Lorelei Reese
6 min read

Perseverance has begun the hardest journey ever to Mars

March 22, 2022 Karen Hines