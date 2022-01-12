Possible formations for Inter-Juventus: Inzaghi with the eleven, Dybala on the bench?

The Italian derby number 243 in official competitions gives the first cup of the season. In San Siro, starting at 9 p.m., Inter e Juventus They will compete for the Italian Super Cup. Only one precedent in the competition: the one won by the Nerazzurri in 2005 which started this evening with the underdogs. In the foreground , > old lady In complete reconstruction and with many schisms.

Inter-Juventus – Wednesday, January 12, 21:00, Milan

– Referee: Duties of Daniele of Roma Section 1

– Live TV broadcast on: Canale 5, Mediaset Infinity

How does the flight arrive? in the highest form. The Nerazzurri came from eight consecutive league victories, in a row from twelve consecutive useful results. The goal against Lazio interrupted a series of unbeaten matches that lasted for six rounds. Inzaghi, who is also recovering suspended Calhanoglu, will also be able to handle a typical line-up: the only real doubt relates to using Dumfries or Denzel on the right, with the Dutchman up front. The pair formed by Dzeko and Lotaro in the attack have been reconfigured.

How does Juventus arrive? The results will say well, absences are less. The Bianconeri also achieved a positive streak in Serie A, with six victories in the last six matches. However, Allegri has to deal with several absences, the latest being the serious injury to Kiza. The suspended Cuadrado and de Ligt will also be absent, and there has been no shortage of controversy. In defense, Bonucci is back, but he will start from the bench. Besides him, due to the lack of a green pass, Chesney said: Perrin will play in the goal. The unknown factor worries Dybala: The Argentine should start from the bench, with Bernardeschi and Kulusevsky on Morata’s side. Alex Sandro is a favorite over Pellegrini as a left-back, Arthur McKinney in midfield.

Inter (3-5-2): Handanovic; Skriniar, de Vrij, Bastogne; Dumfries, Barilla, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Dzeko, Lautaro. Coach: Simone Inzaghi.

Juventus (4-3-3): pyrene; Di Siglio, Rugani, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Arthur, Locatelli, Rabiot; Kulusevsky, Morata, Bernardeschi. Coach: Massimiliano Allegri.

