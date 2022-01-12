January 12, 2022

Inter Juventus, the Super Cup will be broadcast in 130 countries!

Mirabelle Hunt January 12, 2022 1 min read

The Italian Super Cup final, scheduled for Wednesday, January 12th in San Siro, will see the Italian champions Inter challenge the winners of the Italian Cup, Juventus. If there is no full house due to anti-Covid measures, many will be watching from home. And not only in Italy.

The game will actually be broadcast in 130 countries by more than 25 foreign radio stations. Specifically, as summed up Football and finance:

  • Sub-Saharan Africa: StarTimes
  • Americas: ESPN (Latin America including Brazil), Fubo TV (Canada), ViacomCBS (USA, US territories)
  • Asia: DAZN (Giappone), TVRI (Indonesia), UseeTV (Indonesia)
  • Europe: DigitAlb (Albania), DAZN (Austria, Germany, Spain), TV Arena Sport (Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Slovenia), A1 (MAX Sport) (Bulgaria), Cyta (Cyprus), Ekstra Bladet (Denmark), Nova (Greece), Charlton (Israel), ArtMotion (Kosovo), TSN (Malta), Ziggo (Netherlands), VG (Norway), Polsat (Poland), Premier Sports (UK, Ireland), AMC Networks (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary), Look TV (Romania), Okko (Russia), Aftonbladet (Sweden), TRT (Turkey), TRBC (Ukraine), NTRC (Uzbekistan).

