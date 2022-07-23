July 23, 2022

Poliomyelitis, New York's first case in nine years. "Coming from outside the United States"

Noah French July 23, 2022 1 min read

Originally recorded in New York case from Poliomyelitis Nine years later. The local health authorities announced this yesterday. The sickest patient was reported in the southeastern state of Rockland County New YorkThe chiefs of health authorities long ago declared the disease to have been seriously eradicated.

Polio, a nervous system virus reappears after 20 years: traces in London water. Brioni: “Bad News”

Officials: “Strain is coming from outside”

Polio, which affects the nervous system, is highly contagious and can be fatal or life-threatening to the unvaccinated. For this reason, US officials have encouraged anyone at risk to get vaccinated. The person hospitalized in Rockland County has not yet been identified. Viral sequencing immediately commissioned by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that the strain may have originated outside. America. People with polio can spread the virus even if they don’t have symptoms. These may take up to 30 days to appear.

Polio “in the sewers of London in February”. She ran to the vaccine, doctors: bring the children

