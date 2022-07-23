Poliomyelitis, New York’s first case in nine years. “Coming from outside the United States”

Originally recorded in New York case from Poliomyelitis Nine years later. The local health authorities announced this yesterday. The sickest patient was reported in the southeastern state of Rockland County New YorkThe chiefs of health authorities long ago declared the disease to have been seriously eradicated.
Polio, a nervous system virus reappears after 20 years: traces in London water. Brioni: “Bad News”
Officials: “Strain is coming from outside”
Polio, which affects the nervous system, is highly contagious and can be fatal or life-threatening to the unvaccinated. For this reason, US officials have encouraged anyone at risk to get vaccinated. The person hospitalized in Rockland County has not yet been identified. Viral sequencing immediately commissioned by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that the strain may have originated outside. America. People with polio can spread the virus even if they don’t have symptoms. These may take up to 30 days to appear.
Polio “in the sewers of London in February”. She ran to the vaccine, doctors: bring the children
“Gamer. Professional beer expert. Food specialist. Hardcore zombie geek. Web ninja. Troublemaker.”
More Stories
Conspiracies of Francini and Speranza: This is how they wanted to bring Conte back to government
Versilia fire, Massarossa devastation images: Drone flight over flames-stricken mountains
The end of the heat of Apocalypse4800, now it may be true; There is a date, »ILMETEO.it we tell you when