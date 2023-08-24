Pixel 8a Akita on Geekbench with SoC Tensor G3 and 8GB of RAM

It seems that the Google Pixel 8a is equipped with a SoC Tensor G3, which is the same as what we will find on board the heirs of the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, and according to what has appeared so far, the chip will consist of a CPU with 9 cores, a structure that was reported correctly inside the card by Geekbench.

In anticipation of the expected debut of the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro phones this fall, the first information regarding Alternative 8a expected – according to the plan – in 2024. Smartphone – codename akitas It appeared on Geekbench 5, revealing some of its key technical characteristics.

It would be dangerous to dwell too much on the results achieved by the processor: in fact, there are too many parameters that affect the final data and it would not be correct to draw hasty conclusions about smartphone performance based on the single-core and multi-core scores shown here. However, Tensor G3 He won’t be able to keep up From the yet to be announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and in fact this benchmark also seems to confirm it:

Snapdragon 8 generation 3: 1700 points per core | 6600 points in the multi core

1700 points per core | 6600 points in the multi core G3 tensioner: 1,218 points per core | 3175 points in the multicore

The possibility of the Pixel 8a being equipped with a Tensor G3 chip cannot be ruled out reconsidering To contain costs (and performance): the same situation seems to be happening for the Pixel 7a with its Tensor G2 version with packaging revised slightly downward compared to that of the two upper ranges.

NB: Data are reported for completeness but should be considered purely indicative.

Geekbench reports that the Pixel 8a will be equipped with 8 GB of RAM and Android 14 will be the original operating system. The smartphone is expected to be launched next spring, if Google follows the timing of this year, it can present it at its I/O event.