May 13, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Sony vuole che i dipendenti di Bungie rimangano ed è pronta a pagarli $1,2 miliardi - Multiplayer.it

Sony’s Jim Ryan doesn’t take a stand on abortion rights and talks about dogs chasing balls – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax May 13, 2022 2 min read

staff Sony They showed some bewilderment when reading an internal email from Jim Ryan On the right to abortion, where the CEO simply urged respect for differences of opinion, without taking a stand with or against.


Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony

More precisely, he wrote:We owe it to ourselves and the millions of PlayStation users to respect the differences of opinion among everyone in our internal and external communities. Respect does not mean approval. But it is important to us as a company and as a global brand.“But the problem is not with that, but with the fact that he then dedicates five paragraphs to the birthdays of his two cats and the desire to have a dog.

In short, Ryan did not want to influence the company he ran in the Roe v. Wade, with the US Supreme Court attempting to overturn it to undermine the right to abortion, but wanted to tell everyone that:Dogs are man’s best friend, they know how to stay put and perform very useful tasks, such as biting thieves and chasing balls that are thrown at them.

Of course, part of the staff did not like this message, which seemed to be a mockery, moreover on a very sensitive issue, or, to say to my friends, as a kind of supercazzola, this is a way of not directly addressing the subject by talking about something that has nothing to do with him and he is also Not quite suitable. In particular, women read a profound disrespect for their rights, to the point where an employee declared that she had never been angry at a cat’s birthday.

See also  Xbox Publishing Japan collaborates on big budget games with world-renowned developers - Nerd4.life

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Starfield is “really cool,” says actor Stephen Ford – Nerd4.life

May 12, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Let Me Solo Her Kill Malenia 1000 Times – Nerd4.life

May 12, 2022 Gerald Bax
1 min read

Elon Musk plays Elden Ring, but his build recommendations aren’t great – Nerd4.life

May 12, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

Ukraine, Troy: Every effort for peace, even the Biden-Putin connection

May 13, 2022 Noah French
1 min read

Tim-Open Fiber, Agreement Worth Over 200 Million For White Areas

May 13, 2022 Karen Hines
4 min read

Eurovision, Achilles Lauro shocked, but he is still outside the final – Culture and Entertainment

May 13, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Food can be grown on the moon, paving the way for humans to colonize space

May 13, 2022 Karen Hines