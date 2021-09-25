Pepe Grillo with Virginia Rocky publishes the mayor’s photo gallery as a brigade: “Forward with courage”

“The higher you fly, the less likely you are to appear small. Virginia, move forward with courage!” Guarantor M5s Pepe Grillo The M5s mayor in Rome intervened on Twitter to defend the candidate, and news of internal attacks on the same movement has surfaced in recent days. Grillo was handed over the leadership Giuseppe Conte Decreasing exposure to political issues and deciding to (again) take sides in defending the 5-star candidate, he published a photo gallery of the Roman mayor as a Romanian force.

The higher you fly, the smaller you will appear to be. Virginia, move forward with courage! pic.twitter.com/PFRo4zzNhc – Pepe Grillo (beppe_grillo) September 25, 2021