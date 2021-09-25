September 25, 2021

Uber launches retirement plans for UK drivers

AGI – Uber Technologies said it will start rolling out its retirement plan for all eligible drivers in the UK. In March, Uber reclassified its group More than 70,000 drivers in Great Britain as “workers” after the ruling of the Supreme Court.

Uber also said it will offer several benefits, including paid time off, a retirement plan and a limited minimum wage. a company Silicon Valley It has now stated that it will contribute 3 percent of a driver’s earnings to the retirement plan, while drivers will be able to choose to contribute at least 5 percent of their eligible earnings.

The british trade association limited company Represents Uber drivers in the country and has the right to negotiate on behalf of the workforce.

Uber and Gmbh have also urged other passenger carriers such as Ola, Bolt and Addison Lee to offer similar benefits to their drivers. “I am making a call to partner with operators such as Bolt, Addison Lee and Ola to create a cross-sectoral pension scheme,” said Jamie Heywood, Uber executive in Northern and Eastern Europe.

This will allow all drivers Save for your future while they work on multiple platforms.” The company added that Uber drivers will be automatically enrolled in a pension system now offered: Pensions and managed by workplace solutions provider Adecco.

