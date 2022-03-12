Paulo Fox, today March 12, 2022 / Aquarius, Libra and Gemini: love and health

ForecastsPaolo Fox Tower The day also marked the awakening of all astrology enthusiasts. In this focus we will study the tone signs and signals given by the famous astrologer to listeners of Radio Latte e Mille. Are you curious to know what the stars predict for Aquarius, Libra and Gemini today, Saturday, March 12, 2022? All that remains is to continue reading this article and understand whether the stars – as we wish you at “IlSussidiario.net” – will be your friends.

The Paolo Fox Tower is rooted in the signFishbowl It is the following: free your imagination and energy, but also keep your utopia in check, because yours is a sign that believes in the great turning points of life, as it should be, but you have to keep your feet on the ground. Venus and Mars bring love and approval, therefore, in this moment you are protected and respected. You might be picking on someone from the past, thinking you’re managing the relationship your own way, perhaps, even if you don’t. Aquarius vote tolerance during this time? 5, but in terms of sensuality and the desire for excitement, I vote for a good 10.

Now, however, it is time for predictions directed to all those born under the sign Balance. This weekend offers some friction: You have until the end of April to say stop a situation that’s getting you into so much trouble. Many Libras stuck their teeth in between October and the end of February, and then finally a little bit of anger erupted in March and also a desire to listen. However, we know that after May, everything can become complicated, therefore, if there is a solution or agreement, in love or at work, try to sign it as soon as possible. The feeling you get these days is that you want a big rematch.

The twins They also concluded the day with the horoscope set by Paulo Fox with air signs. Dialogue in love must be restored. Many want a relationship without complications, perhaps enjoyable on the level of intimate encounters, but Gemini is excited when they have to deal with an intelligent person. There is nothing that interests you more than talking, feeling that there is someone by your side and trusting you. This is why we often find Gemini people who might be with people of all ages, perhaps not aesthetically appealing, but have great brains. In freedom you search for the strength to move forward. For the heart, this is a time of great feelings.

