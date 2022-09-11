Outrage over Queen Elizabeth’s coffin: Woman arrested

A woman has been arrested for carrying an anti-royal banner as the crowd waited for Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin outside St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh. Scottish police say the 22-year-old woman organized the protest shortly before the proclamation of King Charles III in Edinburgh as thousands of people gathered in the city. But this is not the only case: As the Mirror reports, other references that offended the royal family have been removed.

A spokesman for Scottish Police said: “A 22-year-old woman was arrested outside St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh on Sunday 11 September 2022 for violating the moment of peace.” King Charles III and Queen Camilla will travel to Edinburgh on Monday for a ceremony at St Giles’ Cathedral. They will then return to London where the Queen’s body will be displayed until the funeral scheduled for Westminster Abbey on September 19.

For the event – which will be attended by many world leaders – a strict order service was planned with thousands of customers deployed and a no-fly zone set up over London from Monday morning.