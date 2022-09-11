September 11, 21 years ago, the attack on the twin towers, the trials on the stake – Chronicle

The United States is preparing to remember the attacksSeptember 11Amid the controversy and pain, the families of the nearly 3,000 victims, even after 21 years, are unable to find peace. On the one hand, the minds trials of the attacks that are still being postponed to Guantanamo Bay, and on the other hand, relations with Saudi Arabia are considered the cradle of most of the Twin Towers terrorists, the darkest page in American history. Not yet fully converted. The only success the US administration can claim this year on the day the attacks are remembered is the killing of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.

As every year since that day in September 2001 that forever changed the history of the West, a series of festivities are planned at the places of the massacres. president Joe Biden Will lay a wreath in the Pentagon, where a US Boeing 757 crashed around 9.37 am on 9/11. All 64 passengers on board the plane were killed in the blast, including the terrorists, and 125 people who were in the Defense Ministry building. the first lady Jill Biden Instead he will participate in the party in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where another plane hijacked by terrorists, United Airlines Flight 93, crashes and fails on its target, possibly even the White House, but it kills all 44 people on board. Finally cum Kamala Harrisaccompanied by her husband Doug Imhoff, in memory of Not negotiable.

mayor of new york, Eric AdamsNowadays, relatives of the victims of the attacks are being criticized A women’s golf tournament sponsored by Saudi Arabia Which will be held in October At the Donald Trump club in the city. Families, as well as several municipal council representatives, have asked the mayor to cancel the event as a sign of respect for the many lives lost on 9/11. Fifteen of the nineteen bombers were Saudi, and although the Riyadh government’s responsibilities have never been officially confirmed, many accuse Saudi Arabia of being a breeding ground and a safe haven for terrorists. The mayor’s office replied that it could not intervene Because it is a decision made by his predecessor Bill de Blasio and he cannot terminate the contract with the Trump Organization for legal reasons..

Meanwhile, the trials of Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and four other terrorists considered mindful of the attacks remain hidden in the maximum security prison at Guantanamo Bay. Referrals for relatives of victims mean the 21-year-old has no answers to questions.