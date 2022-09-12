9/11: Biden, victims’ families will do justice – last hour

(ANSA) – Washington, September 11 – Families of 9/11 victims will seek justice. Joe Biden confirmed this by answering a question from accompanying journalists about the fact that the trials of minds for the attacks are still being held at Guantanamo. “We’re working on it,” the US president said.



“Twenty-one years later, we maintain and commemorate the precious lives that were stolen from us at Ground Zero, Shankville, and the Pentagon. Jill and I are close to families who lost and continue to suffer. We will never forget Biden’s tweet on the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.”



The president will attend a memorial for the attacks on the Pentagon, where a minute of silence will be held around 9.37, the time of the crash of American Airlines Boeing 757. All 64 people on board the plane died in the blast, including the terrorists, and 125 people who were in the Defense Department building. (Dealing).

