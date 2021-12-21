Oscar 2022: Paolo Sorrentino makes the shortlist – Cinema

A change has been made: Paolo Sorrentino has cracked the shortlist of the 15 best international films announced by the Academy today. It will be known on February 8 if “E’ Stata la Mano di Dio” will win the nomination, and if so, if the most autobiographical film on March 27 – roughly a memoir set in Naples in the 1980s – will allow him to “bring another figurine”. Desirable eight years after the statuette he won for “The Great Beauty”.

For Giuseppe Tornator’s “Ennio” and Marco Bellocchio’s “Marx Can Wait”, nothing does: neither is on the shortlist for best documentary with over a hundred films competing. In contrast to “It was the Hand of God,” there were 91 other national candidates. Other Eve’s favorites have appeared, including Iranian film “Hero” Asghar Farhadi, Danish animated film by Jonas Boeher Rasmussen, Japanese film Ryosuke Hamaguchi “Driving My Car” based on a short story by Haruki Murakami, Finnish “Cabin No. 6”, and Spanish “The Good Boss” and the Norwegian “The Worst Person in the World”. Great except for the French “Titan” who won the Palme d’Or at Cannes.

“Flee,” which has already won an Efa, entered the shortlist for Best Documentary and Best Animation and could make history as the first documentary to be nominated for Best Picture. Also a must-see are “Summer of Soul”, “Billie Eilish”, “The Rescue” and “The Velvet Underground” with Rasmussen.

Among the other shortlists announced today are musicals: Johnny Greenwood entered twice for his work on “Power of the Dog” and “Spencer”. Stars like Billie Eilish (“No Time To Die”), Beyonce (“Be Alive”), Jay-Z (“Guns Go Bang”), Ariana Grande (“Just Look Up”), and U2 (“Your Song Saved My Life”). “). The competition is back after her movie “Io Si” with Laura Pausini, 12-time nominee Diane Warren with “Somehow You Do” and Lin-Manuel Miranda for “Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto.

It was the Hand of God’ he had already won the Grand Prix of the Jury in Venice 78 and the Mastroianni Prize for protagonist Filippo Scotti, but on December 11 he missed the target of Efa, the European Academy Awards in the meantime. It is among the most watched films in Italy on Netflix in These early days of broadcasting, having also been released in theaters.Produced by Lorenzo Mieli and Paolo Sorrentino, a production of The Apartment (Fremantle Collection) for Netflix, is the most intimate, grittier, more autobiographical movie.In the middle is an alter ego story The changeable Fabito (Scotty) who was between the glorification of Naples in the 80s maddened by Maradona and his personal tragedy (accidental and early loss of his parents), also finds his way thanks to a meeting with director Antonio Capuano: his future is cinema, in Rome, starring Tony Cervello, Teresa Sabonangelo, Luisa Ranieri , Massimiliano Gallo, Enzo Decaro, Renato Carpentieri.