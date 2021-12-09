Only 5 left in the orange zone

According to the Thursday 9 December update of the ECDC’s Covid risk map, Sicily, Umbria, Molise, Puglia and Sardinia are located in the orange zone, Veneto, Autonomous Province of Bolzano, Valle d’Aosta and Friuli Venezia Giulia are located. Tinted in dark red.

Turn on notifications to receive updates

All of Italy is colored red, with 4 regions even in Dark red, Except for 5, which remain in the orange bar: This is what emerges from his risk mapEcdc, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, which ranks areas at greater or lesser risk of spreading the coronavirus. According to update TodayAnd Thursday December 9, only Sicily, Umbria, Molise, Puglia, Sardinia are still colored orange, i.e. with a lower proportion of covid, while Veneto, Bolzano Autonomous Province, Valle d’Aosta and Friuli Venezia Giulia are in the dark red area. At the European level, the situation is still dangerous in the countries of the East while France is getting worse.

Putting Italy on the map of the European Union

So, all of Italy was painted red this week except for Sicily, Umbria, Molise, Puglia NS Sardinia, which is located in the orange region, and Veneto Autonomous Province Bolzano, Aosta Valley NS Friuli Venezia Giulia, which are instead colored in dark red. No green zone, ie low-risk Covid according to the ECDC map. Remember that the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control updates the Covid risk map every week on Thursday based on data received up to the previous Tuesday with restrictions that will be imposed on the freedom of movement of citizens in the European Union.

The meaning of colors in the ECDC map

As we know, in the ECDC map they are colored in Verdi Areas with fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks: In addition, a positivity rate of less than 4% is required. in a orange Areas with fewer than 50 cases per 100,000 residents are included if the positivity rate is equal to or greater than 4%, or those between 25 and 150 cases are less than 4%. in a Rousseau There are areas that in the last 14 days have recorded between 50 and 150 cases and a positivity rate of less than 4%, or those that have between 150 and 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Finally, they are found in Dark red Districts with more than 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Covid situation in Europe

The Covid situation in Europe remains serious, with dark red predominates. What to worry about are the countries of the East but also Greece and the France. On the other hand, in addition to Italy, it is also stable Spain NS Portugal. “We are in the midst of an extremely dangerous situation with high transmission levels of the delta variant. Given the uncertainty about Omicron, In addition to the already dangerous situation, we must take precautionary measures now. So we need toUrgent and strong work Now to help us keep transmission low, ease the heavy burden on health systems and keep vulnerable people safe during the upcoming holiday period, as contacts between groups of people are increasing,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified only yesterday, providing updates. Europe.