December 10, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Vaccination obligation, fines of up to 3,600 euros in Austria

Vaccination obligation, fines of up to 3,600 euros in Austria

Samson Paul December 10, 2021 1 min read

In Austria, anyone who does not vaccinate against Covid will have to pay a fine of between 600 and 3,600 euros. This is what we read in the draft law on the obligation of vaccination presented in Parliament. This measure will take effect in February. Constitutional Affairs Minister Caroline Edstadler emphasized that once appealed, the fine could be avoided if you chose to vaccinate.

There will be exceptions to the obligation for minors 14 years of age, pregnant women, and people who have been cured for less than 180 days or who cannot be vaccinated for proven medical reasons. More than a million people are not vaccinated in Austria, Edtstadler said, “that’s a very large number.” The bill provides for a comparison every three months between the list of vaccinated people and the list of residents, in order to determine who has not been vaccinated. About 9 million people live in Austria.

There should be no problem in agreeing to the vaccination requirement, given that it is supported by four of the five parties in Parliament. The country, which is currently under lockdown, is facing a serious wave of infections also linked to an insufficient number of vaccinations. About 68% of the population is currently vaccinated. The obligation to immunize against the coronavirus must be valid for two years.

See also  Man gored and killed in the street

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Only 5 left in the orange zone

December 9, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

“If he attacks, the penalties have never been seen before.”

December 9, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Green pass e smart work

December 9, 2021 Samson Paul

You may have missed

1 min read

Vaccination obligation, fines of up to 3,600 euros in Austria

December 10, 2021 Samson Paul
1 min read

“I do not know if the majority will be present after the tragedy.”

December 10, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Thirteen comes and grows: what is it?

December 10, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Soleil Sorge And Alex Belli Hot In The Kitchen/Video It’s “Sexy When You Go Rolling…”

December 10, 2021 Lorelei Reese