Two Russians and a Ukrainian were arrested in Albania on suspicion of espionage at an arms factory

Two Russian nationals – a woman and a man – and a Ukrainian national were arrested during a suspected botched espionage operation on a weapons factory in Grams, central Albania, about 80 kilometers from Tirana.: the Albanian Ministry of Defense reported. In a statement issued Sunday, he explained that the case is being dealt with by the military and civil police, intelligence and counter-terrorism forces.

Two guards were injured in the process: when he was caught taking pictures at the factory trying to escape, the Russian national attacked the soldiers with nervous spray. On the other hand, the Russian woman and the Ukrainian man were arrested outside the compound: all three were arrested.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has declared the three foreign nationals “suspected of espionage” but at the moment has not provided much information about them: the Russian citizen, identified with the initials MZ, is 24 years old, and the Russian citizen, identified by the initials ST, has 33, the Ukrainian national, identified as FA, has 25. on TwitterRama wished the wounded soldiers a speedy recovery and hoped for a speedy clarification of the matter.

Until the fall of communism in Albania, the Gramsch factory, which opened in 1962, was producing AK-47 or Kalashnikov assault rifles; Now it is no longer produced, but is used to dismantle abandoned or poorly maintained weapons, and to maintain and repair weapons currently used by the military.

