“We are preparing for the worst. The vaccination commitment that was decided months ago today would have protected us”

“Any intervention that is taken today” on the epidemic curve” will have results in 15-20 days, this applies to closures to vaccination or not, while areas in the yellow zone are useless. The Omicron variant works and there will be an effect, as we have already seen, First on mid-district admissions and then on intensive care. We are preparing for the worst, health companies are organizing the reopening and expansion of Covid departments. We are concerned but also prepared.” Antonino Garatano, president of the Italian Society of Anesthesia, Analgesia, Resuscitation and Intensive Care (Siaarti), refers this to the Adnkronos Salute.

“Today we are seeing an increase in the number of patients infected with the fragile Covid virus – he remembers – a number that tells us that with a double dose of the vaccine even those who, perhaps the elderly and those with comorbidities, do not immediately end up in intensive care, as they would have Last year, but he’s still running a bed. This poses very serious problems for non-Covid companies that will be paralyzed if things go wrong.”

He concludes that the Omicron variant “works faster than policy, and the vaccination commitment that was established months ago would have protected us from this period that will be difficult and complicated especially in January, when we will see a long wave of Christmas contagion.”