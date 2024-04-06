On April 6, everyone will be looking forward to seeing the magnificent luminous triangle in the sky

Saturday, April 6, 2024just before dawn, the sky will give us a unique show: a spectacular show “Light Triangle” It consists of three celestial bodies. This trio will be visible for just under an hour and will consist of Moon, Mars and Saturn.

1. Marty: The red planet will appear in 05:20It is characterized by its wonderful reddish colour.

2. SaturnBelow and to the left of Mars, Saturn will appear yellowish-white, bright but less bright than the other stars around it.

3. Luna: Earth's satellite will complete the triangle, making this stellar conjunction a unique event.

Where do you look exactly?

Coupling of this type It can be observed with the naked eye Or with the help of A EndoscopesThis depends on the brightness of the celestial bodies in question and the conditions of the sky. It is recommended to monitor such events better Stay away from sources of light pollution, such as city lights, and find a place with a horizon free of obstructions such as buildings or trees. All three champions will be like that It is located in the heart of the constellation Aquarius. Since they will rise beyond the horizon near sunrise, we will have… About an hour to enjoy this stellar conjunction. However, it is important to pay attention to the sunrise time to avoid risks to your eyesight.

Pay attention to safety

Observing the solar disk without special solar filters is a serious problem Danger to vision. Therefore, we do not look for the luminous triangle in the sky until we are sure of the time of sunrise, as this heavenly scene provides us with a unique opportunity to contemplate the beauty and greatness of the universe. good observation!