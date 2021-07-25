It seems obvious to say, but it’s true: We still know very little about the workings of our brain. The human mind is still a mysterious universe in many ways.

Here neuroscientists and psychologists combine their knowledge to discover the mechanisms that regulate memory. At this historical moment, it is very appropriate to talk about reframing the trauma. This is how the brain stores and processes a particularly painful memory.

Professor Graf and his staff from Lausanne Polytechnic conducted an in-depth study studio On memory and on reactivation of memory.

Brain Touch Like Photoshop Bad Memories Eliminate Pain, Anxiety and Stress

Through some experiments on mice, they tracked down a group of neurons that were activated when the memory of a bad event was recalled. This will have the task of reworking it. Just as a digital retouching program does, the neurons in our brain rewrite the memory.

The purpose of all this is to reduce the memory of pain. The benefit is that the stress of the traumatic event is greatly reduced. Bereavement, illness, bad experience.

Every time the brain rethinks certain loops, it performs the function of erasing and rewriting the memory. Feeling more confident and protected replaces anxiety, stress and fear.

On closer examination, it is an extraordinary protective mechanism for the human mind. Who is no longer exposed to the same initial pain that brings back the memory.

Benefits in the medical field

This opens up new scenarios in medicine and psychoanalysis. Without having to go through many years of treatment, it would be possible to overcome bumps and traumas more easily. We have to thank the work of these extraordinary neurons if the brain is like Photoshop modifying bad memories to eliminate pain, anxiety and stress by making us overcome life’s obstacles.

A revolutionary treatment for anxiety and more.