OGR Torino – Francesco Costa @OGR Talks presents “Frontiera”

In an interview with the journalist Marta Secolari Micaldi

Friday 15 March 2024, 6.30pm

Francisco Costa Back to OGR Torino: I March 15 at 6:30 p.m He will be the guest of the exhibition dedicated to contemporary culture, OGR talks.

Journalist, deputy editor of Il Post newspaper and expert on American politics and culture, will introduce the author in conversation with the journalist Marta Secolari Micaldihis new book borderpublished before Mondadori: A compelling journey through hearts and souls United States of America In a time of profound change.

after This is America, American story H CaliforniaLess than a year before the US elections, border that it I invite you to think about the many facets of a complex countryAnd going beyond media caricatures and trying to understand what really moves the American people.

Novel A The country is in decline, which had received global attention due to internal tensions, deepening political divisions and worsening social conflicts, the author expanded it to also include another part of the story, less explored by the media but equally important. The United States is witnessing a A moment of rebirth: Reducing inequality, the first signs of industrial recovery, and a broad fight against climate change. How could these things happen at the same time and in the same place? Through a winding and never linear narrative that resembles the complexity of the reality it describes, Francisco Costa once again gives us an original and off-beat perspective on the New World.

