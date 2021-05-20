Obama, the former US President, talks about UFOs on live TV

UFOs (aka “Unidentified Flying Objects”)? We do not know exactly what it is, so it is a phenomenon that “needs to be taken seriously”. This was stated by former US President Barack Obama in an interview in recent days at Late Late Show CBS led by James Corden.

The topic was the focus of the interview because the Pentagon is in recent days Correctly confirmed An unknown body photo taken in 2019 by a US Navy ship. At the end of the investigation conducted by the task force on unknown weather phenomena within the Ministry of Defense, spokeswoman Susan Gove said: “I can confirm that the video was actually filmed by the Navy and that the investigations into the images are ongoing.”