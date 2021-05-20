May 20, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Obama sui video con gli UFO: "Non sappiamo esattamente cosa siano"

Obama, the former US President, talks about UFOs on live TV

Samson Paul May 20, 2021 2 min read

UFOs (aka “Unidentified Flying Objects”)? We do not know exactly what it is, so it is a phenomenon that “needs to be taken seriously”. This was stated by former US President Barack Obama in an interview in recent days at Late Late Show CBS led by James Corden.

Flying Body Video

The topic was the focus of the interview because the Pentagon is in recent days Correctly confirmed An unknown body photo taken in 2019 by a US Navy ship. At the end of the investigation conducted by the task force on unknown weather phenomena within the Ministry of Defense, spokeswoman Susan Gove said: “I can confirm that the video was actually filmed by the Navy and that the investigations into the images are ongoing.”

Pentagon investigation

Deepening

Pentagon video

The video, published by documentary filmmaker Jeremy Korbel, shows what Pentagon experts have identified as a “transmedium facial”, a vehicle capable of moving in air, water and vacuum that, as shown by the photos, entered the ocean water without suffering any damage.
In the meantime, a comprehensive report on the activity carried out to investigate the UFOs from the Pentagon is expected to be issued in the coming weeks, and it will be presented to Congress.

Obama: “Investigations must be taken seriously.”

That is why Obama was called on during the entertainment TV program to give his opinion on the topic: “It is true that there are films and recordings of things in the sky that we do not know exactly. We cannot explain their paths. It does not move in a pattern that can be explained easily. So I think people take very seriously trying to investigate and understand what that is, ”

READ  "Malaria is treated as seasonal influenza," he demanded three indictments for the journalist's murder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

Gaza, Palestinian rockets at the border crossings: Humanitarian aid is blocked. The number of victims in the Gaza Strip rose to 227. Di Maio: “The European Union sends its special envoy”

May 19, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Migrant crisis in Ceuta, European Union Commission: “We do not allow ourselves to be afraid of anyone”

May 19, 2021 Samson Paul
3 min read

Same Vaccine, But You Can’t Go In: appears yellow streaked

May 19, 2021 Samson Paul

You may have missed

3 min read

Pension application, share of 100, resignation and notice: clarifications

May 20, 2021 Karen Hines
1 min read

Coppa Italia final, Annalisa sings the national anthem and displaces everyone: “What have you done?”

May 20, 2021 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

the weather. More than 30 degrees Celsius on the Arctic Circle, and only 24 degrees Celsius on New Delhi «3B Meteo

May 20, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Athletics: Farewell to Lee Evans, Black Hat Champion of Mexico ’68

May 20, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt