Not only less than 5 thousand euros

Good news for many taxpayers who will see the cancellation of some previous debts with the tax authorities without incurring consequences. Here’s what you need to know about it.

life is full unexpected events And in some cases, unfortunately, we can find ourselves having to deal with situations that have a significant impact on our pockets.

The past two years have been particularly difficult for everyone because of Covid which has had and continues to have negative repercussions on our lives, from a social and economic point of view. More and more families are finding themselves having to deal with the complex management of personal finances.

If all this is not enough, aggravating the situation is the fear of having to deal with the consequences of possible past debts with the tax authorities. Well, in this particular context, there is good news for many taxpayers who will meet each other Deleted Some Previous debts with the IRS without incurring consequences. How is that possible? So let’s get into the details and see what we can know about it.

Debts with the tax authorities canceled thanks to the maximum amnesty: who is entitled

Some time ago we saw it together You can defend your life savings from foreclosure. Well, in this context, it is good to remember that many taxpayers can once and for all say goodbye to some of their past debts with the tax authorities.

Thanks to Sostegni’s decree, in fact, it was decided Cancellation of tax invoices up to 5 thousand eurosreferring specifically to the period from 2000 to 2010. The date indicated, as we emphasize, is the date of tax invoices, not the date on which the debt was not paid.

In this context it must also be emphasized that this amount should not be understood as the sum of unpaid fines and taxes, but rather refers to Each item separately. That is, for all debts individually amounting to 5 thousand euros.

To obtain this cancellation, you do not need to do anything, because it is the Revenue Agency itself that provides the relative exemption in automatic. Good news for many families who can finally breathe a sigh of relief thanks to this excuse me maxi.