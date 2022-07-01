July 1, 2022

Samsung Gaming Hub available for TV with Xbox Cloud Gaming, GeForce Now and Google Stadia – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax July 1, 2022 2 min read

Samsung announced that as of today Samsung Gaming Hub available to everyone Smart TV 2022 for the South Korean company. All-in-one platform allows users to enjoy Xbox Cloud gamesand GeForce Now, Utomik, Google Stadia and in the future Amazon Luna (in the US) directly through the TV without the need for a console or special hardware.

Certainly the most interesting feature of the Samsung Gaming Hub is the presence of the Xbox Cloud Gaming app. While Google Stadia and GeForce Now are now available for many smart TVs, Microsoft’s service is actually a temporary exclusive to Samsung models. With Xbox Cloud Gaming, a huge catalog of Xbox and PC games can be played for subscribers Xbox Game Pass Ultimate And free in Fortnite, all in the stream, so without the need to use an Xbox Series X or S.


Samsung Gaming Hub

Gamers can use their favorite accessories, such as headphones and Bluetooth controllers, with the Samsung Gaming Hub without having to purchase new hardware, making accessing games very simple. It also integrates music and streaming services such as Twitch, YouTube, and Spotify. Players can also get the latest game news, watch tutorials, listen to their favorite music and podcasts, and watch trailers for the most anticipated games, all via the Hub.

As mentioned at the beginning, the Samsung Gaming Hub is available for TVs released in 2022, including those of the Neo QLED 8K Series, Neo QLED 4K, QLED (Smart TV 2022 above BU8000), and Smart Monitor 2022.

