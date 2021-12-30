New surprise restocking at Unieuro at night (December 30, 2021)

Tonight’s surprise There was still a new restock Play Station 5 on the site Unieuro. As for the night beforeSome clues have already been pointed out. actually During the evening, some small changes were made to the console page on the sitewhich is temporarily inaccessible.

In fact until tonight Shortly after midnight there was a drop Play Station 5. e Like last time A €629 bundle was available and consisted of the PS5 Standard, a copy of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Recently awarded at The Game Awards 2021), 12 months of PS Plus subscription and €20 gift card credit that can be used for Play Station a store.

Really cool package For those who managed to get it after our report on Telegram. However, we do not deny that a large influx of users has occurred Submit the site to a crisis Unieuro, which had some issues that allowed them to complete the payments and purchase process.

Availability to purchase a bundle Play Station 5 Then it comes back in fits and starts during the night Even for those who couldn’t take it right away. All this until the available stock is completely exhausted.

We’ve also been warning you about this for the past few weeks The wrong link is back in circulation which leads directly to a clone page run by scammers! So the suggestion is that we always pay close attention to Link They send you.

As for the PS5’s nightly restocking, this isn’t the first time this has happened. Besides yesterday, just last December 17, there was another restocking that happened just after midnight which caused Jamal birthday for many of our users.

We remind you of Subscribe to our Telegram channel dedicated to offers To keep up with the latest promotions and availability Play Station 5 H X-Box Series X. As We Made It Practical guide that can help you with the purchase.

source: Unieuro