December 30, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

New surprise restocking at Unieuro at night (December 30, 2021)

New surprise restocking at Unieuro at night (December 30, 2021)

Gerald Bax December 30, 2021 2 min read

Tonight’s surprise There was still a new restock Play Station 5 on the site Unieuro. As for the night beforeSome clues have already been pointed out. actually During the evening, some small changes were made to the console page on the sitewhich is temporarily inaccessible.

In fact until tonight Shortly after midnight there was a drop Play Station 5. e Like last time A €629 bundle was available and consisted of the PS5 Standard, a copy of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Recently awarded at The Game Awards 2021), 12 months of PS Plus subscription and €20 gift card credit that can be used for Play Station a store.

Really cool package For those who managed to get it after our report on Telegram. However, we do not deny that a large influx of users has occurred Submit the site to a crisis Unieuro, which had some issues that allowed them to complete the payments and purchase process.

Banner-channel-Telegram-Gametime-Offers-Tech

Availability to purchase a bundle Play Station 5 Then it comes back in fits and starts during the night Even for those who couldn’t take it right away. All this until the available stock is completely exhausted.

We’ve also been warning you about this for the past few weeks The wrong link is back in circulation which leads directly to a clone page run by scammers! So the suggestion is that we always pay close attention to Link They send you.

As for the PS5’s nightly restocking, this isn’t the first time this has happened. Besides yesterday, just last December 17, there was another restocking that happened just after midnight which caused Jamal birthday for many of our users.

See also  The bug is thousands of files

We remind you of Subscribe to our Telegram channel dedicated to offers To keep up with the latest promotions and availability Play Station 5 H X-Box Series X. As We Made It Practical guide that can help you with the purchase.

source: Unieuro

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Can be used in any game – Nerd4.life

December 30, 2021 Gerald Bax
3 min read

Free PS5 and PS4 Games Announced – Nerd4.life

December 30, 2021 Gerald Bax
1 min read

The Last of Us 2 unearthed hidden gameplay details – Nerd4.life

December 29, 2021 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

Sicily, three more municipalities in the orange area until January 12: all centers with restrictions

December 30, 2021 Samson Paul
1 min read

Increase in new cases last week + 80.7%

December 30, 2021 Noah French
4 min read

PIR Long-Term Savings Plans: All the rules in the revenue prospectus

December 30, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

She was not vaccinated on medical advice. And it’s a storm

December 30, 2021 Lorelei Reese