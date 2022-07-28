July 28, 2022

New August free games announced for PS5 and PS4

Sony social media coordinators have officially announced new free video games for August 2022 for their subscribers PlayStation Plus. In the list of titles that are about to enter the PS Plus game room, there will be some really interesting games, starting with Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 collection.

Starting Tuesday, August 2, all PlayStation Plus subscribers (regardless of Basic, Plus, or Premium) will be able to join the game’s champion skateboards. Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2 and making advances in the first two chapters of the updated series by Vicarious Visions. A re-release of the original two chapters of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skarer series is being offered to PS Plus users in a Cross-Gen Deluxe version including the PS4 version and PlayStation 5 version.

Sony’s rich video game feast continues with PlayStation Plus games for August Yakuza like a dragonthe episode of the iconic SEGA series that launched in November 2020 and features an unmistakable combat system from the JRPG tradition of turn-based challenges.

The August show packaged by SIE also includes one of the most important and representative adventures of recent years: we refer to Little nightmaresA gorgeous little gem in dark shades signed by Tarsier Studios.

PlayStation Plus: Free Games for August 2022

  • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Game – PS4 & PS5

  • Yakuza Like a Dragon – PS4 & PS5

  • Little Nightmares – PlayStation 4

What do you think of the August free games for PS Plus members? Before you leave comments, we remind you that you have until August 2nd to be able to redeem the free PS Plus video games for July, Crash Bandicoot 4 It’s About Time, The Dark Pictures Anthology Man of Medan, and Arcadegeddon.

