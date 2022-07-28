New trailers, machines and lots of news – Nerd4.life

Polyphony Digital has confirmed that the new update for Gran Turismo 7: Let’s talk aboutUpdate 1.19.1 Introducing new vehicles.

Modernization: More details have arrived in Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.19, as well as the three new cars that the trailer has been customized for, with many changes to the game’s contents announced through the publication of Official patch notes.

to any concern Cafe20 new conversations with existing characters have been added, plus the ability to add and remove cars from the Wish List and new lists (Enter the new Classic Collector Challenge at level 33 or higher, Enter Hyper Car Parade for level 35 or higher, Collection: Nissan Fairlady Z for level 29 or higher and set: Dodge Viper (level 34 or higher).

In the world circuitthe new classic Challenge events have been added at Fuji International Speedway, Red Bull Ring and Willow Springs International Raceway, while the Hyper Car Parade is located at the Kyoto Driving Park, 24 Heures du Mans Racetrack and Trial Mountain Circuit, with the need to open the Book List 43 and 44 to reach it.

during the a raceTires, tires, power limiters and plastic can be purchased from the Race Shop within the Quick Menu, with the store only accessible through this menu at Garage Car Racing, or from the Lobby and Meeting Place. Several changes were made to the interface, with many additional options, while the patch also brought several fixes.

In connection with various improvements and fixes we find tweaks to the physics simulation, support for steering wheels (in particular Logitech G923), a café, audio and various specific sections of the game. For all the finer details, we refer you to the official patch notes published by Polyphony Digital in these hours.

Original article: Sony Interactive Entertainment has released a video dedicated to Gran Turismo 7 patch 1.19: you can watch it below. What’s new in the update includes the following the cars:

Nissan Skyline Super Silhouette 5′ 84

Maserati A6GCS / 53 Spyder 54

Porsche 918 Spyder ’13

The Skyline Super Silhouette was popular with competition in the 1980s and featured a 2.1-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine called the LZ20B. The Maserati A6GCS/53 Spyder ’54 is a two-seater sports car that won the 2014 Gran Turismo Trophy at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. Finally, there’s the Porsche 918 Spyder ’13, a plug-in hybrid that succeeded the Carrera GT. It offers a 4.6-liter V8, 599 horsepower, based on the RS Spyder prototype. Added to this is an electric motor at the rear with a total power of 873 hp.

Finally, we would like to point out that Gran Turismo 7 could return to FIA Motorsport gaming in 2023, when it will be improved upon.