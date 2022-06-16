Negative European stock exchanges combined with Milan

Caution reignsEuro / US dollarWhich continues the session down slightly by 0.44%. weak session forHe wentwhich is trading down 0.25%. Oil (Light Crude Oil) continues the session at the levels of the previous day, registering a divergence equal to +0.55%.
Consolidation of eve levels it Spreadsettles at +213 basis points, with the ten-year yield on BTP remaining at 3.77%.
Among the markets of the old continent in red Frankfurtwhich shows a significant decrease of 1.19%, from the negative performance of Londonwhich decreases by 1.01%, e Paris It decreases by 1.19%.
In Avary Square, FTSE MIB It decreased (-1.38%) and is declining at 22,165 points. Along the same lines, the FTSE Italia All-Share It loses 1.35%, to continue the session at 24206 points.
negative on FTSE Italia medium hat (-1.35%); With the same trend, negative changes to The star of FTSE Italia (-1.33%).
On top of the most important events in Milanrepresents a good increase SaipemWhich shows +19% compared to the previous one.
On the other hand, the strongest sales appear MonclerWhich continues to trade at -3.92%.
refused to Pepperwhich represents -2.91%.
under pressure FerrariWith a sharp drop of 2.59%.
Suffers Italian PostWhich shows a loss of 2.53%.
Top middle stock ranking from Milan, Seeing the heart of the scorpion (+2.01%), Alerion Clean Power (+ 0.81%) e please (+0.59%).
On the other hand, the worst shows are recorded PeaceWhich gets -2.91%.
sellers prey El.Ena decrease of 2.72%.
Focus on sales Brembowhich suffers a decrease of 2.53%.
sales on ancestor groupwhich recorded a decrease of 2.51%.
between Macroeconomic quantities the most important:
Thursday 06/16/2022
01:50 Japan: Trade Balance (expected -2.022.6 billion; previously -842.8 billion)
10:00 Italia: Consumer Prices, Annual (6.9% expected; 6% previous)
10:00 Italia: Consumer Prices, MoM (0.9% expected; previous -0.1%)
11:00 am European Union: Labor Cost Index, Annual (previously 1.9%)
14:30 United States of America: Unemployment Claims, Weekly (215K units expected; 229K previously)
14:30 United States of America: PhillyFed (predict 5.3 points; previous 2.6 points)
Friday 06/17/2022
11:00 am European Union: Consumer Prices, YoY (8.1% expected; 7.4% before that).
(Telebursa) 16-06-2022 09:30
