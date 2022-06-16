With Uber Reserve at airports, you can easily travel from airports

Uber goals To make it easier for me Travel from airports Just in time for the summer vacation period. That is why the company launched Reserve at airports The new service is available specifically at the Italian airports of Malpensa and Linate (Milan), Orio al Serio (Bergamo), Ciampino and Fiumicino (Rome) and Guglielmo Marconi (Bologna). The services in question are Uber Black and Uber Van (the last except for Bologna), the services that Operated by vehicle owners and NCC licenses.

With the summer you travel a lot, and with the arrival of summer vacation, the use of the plane increases. But as you approach peak periods, the experience can be stressful and unpredictable. In 2020, Uber already launched “Uber Reserve” to make it easier to pre-book a ride.

Now, to make it easier to connect to airports, arrive Reserve at airports. In all, this new service has been provided in 50 airports around the world. The same includes: