With Uber Reserve at airports, you can easily travel from airports

Uber goals To make it easier for me Travel from airports Just in time for the summer vacation period. That is why the company launchedReserve at airportsThe new service is available specifically at the Italian airports of Malpensa and Linate (Milan), Orio al Serio (Bergamo), Ciampino and Fiumicino (Rome) and Guglielmo Marconi (Bologna). The services in question are Uber Black and Uber Van (the last except for Bologna), the services that Operated by vehicle owners and NCC licenses.
With the summer you travel a lot, and with the arrival of summer vacation, the use of the plane increases. But as you approach peak periods, the experience can be stressful and unpredictable. In 2020, Uber already launched “Uber Reserve” to make it easier to pre-book a ride.
Now, to make it easier to connect to airports, arrive Reserve at airports. In all, this new service has been provided in 50 airports around the world. The same includes:
- Advance flight booking: from 30 days to 2 hours before the flight;
- flight tracking: the booking time is automatically adjusted according to your flight information to ensure that the driver is ready and waiting at the airport when the flight lands (whether on time, early or late);
- 60 minutes of waiting: The driver will wait up to 60 minutes after landing at no additional cost;
- Comfortable set: Uber will comfortably wait for you at the pier until you can get off the plane and get into your car.
All this, of course, is managed through the well-known Uber app. Lorenzo PeredoCommented, General Manager of Uber Italy:
At such an important moment of tourism recovery, we are committed to providing our users with simple solutions to help them reach their destination in the most efficient and safe way possible. That’s why we’re excited to announce Airport Booking that allows customers to quickly and easily plan their journey from the airport via our app, so they can have extra peace of mind when they get off the plane and find their driver waiting for them.
“Internet trailblazer. Travelaholic. Passionate social media evangelist. Tv advocate.”
More Stories
Negative European stock exchanges combined with Milan
2500€ plus 300€, the new double gift from the government, without ISEE
New shield against proliferation. European Central Bank: “Rest assured” – the economy