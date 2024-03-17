March 17, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

NASA volunteers find fifteen rare “active asteroids.”

NASA volunteers find fifteen rare “active asteroids.”

Karen Hines March 17, 2024 2 min read
metweb

Some unusual asteroids have “action”: comet-like tails or envelopes of gas and dust. Active Asteroids Project NASA Announce the discovery Activity on fifteen asteroids, Challenging common belief about the solar system. To find these 15 rare objects, more than 8,000 volunteers examined 430,000 images from the Dark Energy Camera (DECam) installed on the Victor M. Blanco telescope in Chile. purpose The results, published in The Astronomical Journal, include nine volunteers among the co-authors.

For an amateur astronomer like me, this is a dream come truesaid volunteer Virgilio Goonano from Udine.Congratulations to all the staff and friends who also checked out the photos!.

Studying these rare active asteroids provides scientists with new insights into the formation and evolution of the solar system, including the origins of water on Earth. These organisms could also help in future exploration of organisms space Because the same ice that causes comet-like tails can power rockets or provide breathable air.

I have been a member of the Active Asteroids team since the first batch of datasaid volunteer Tiffany Shaw Diaz of Dayton, Ohio.To say that this project has become an important part of my life is an understatement. I look forward to grading topics every day, as time or health permits, and I am even more honored to work with these esteemed scholars on a regular basis.

Active asteroids
Credits: Henry Hsieh

Continue reading on MeteoWeb

See also  Australian telescope detects possible polar ring galaxy Here are the amazing pictures

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

X-ray emission on Uranus: The alarming discovery

March 17, 2024 Karen Hines
4 min read

The autonomous navigation system has been tested

March 17, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

SpaceX has released the first historic photos of Starship in space – check them out

March 16, 2024 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

NASA volunteers find fifteen rare “active asteroids.”

March 17, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

Super Bowl, Kansas City Chiefs win. From the national anthem to the performances to the Biden celebration: What happened – videos

March 17, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Luxury bathrooms spend very little: everyone is queuing up for the new Leroy Merlin solutions

March 17, 2024 Gerald Bax
3 min read

The article was written by Chinese researchers using ChatGPT. Scientific magazine scoffs: “We have to understand what happened”

March 17, 2024 Samson Paul