NASA volunteers find fifteen rare “active asteroids.”

Some unusual asteroids have “action”: comet-like tails or envelopes of gas and dust. Active Asteroids Project NASA Announce the discovery Activity on fifteen asteroids, Challenging common belief about the solar system. To find these 15 rare objects, more than 8,000 volunteers examined 430,000 images from the Dark Energy Camera (DECam) installed on the Victor M. Blanco telescope in Chile. purpose The results, published in The Astronomical Journal, include nine volunteers among the co-authors.

“For an amateur astronomer like me, this is a dream come truesaid volunteer Virgilio Goonano from Udine.Congratulations to all the staff and friends who also checked out the photos!.

Studying these rare active asteroids provides scientists with new insights into the formation and evolution of the solar system, including the origins of water on Earth. These organisms could also help in future exploration of organisms space Because the same ice that causes comet-like tails can power rockets or provide breathable air.

“I have been a member of the Active Asteroids team since the first batch of datasaid volunteer Tiffany Shaw Diaz of Dayton, Ohio.To say that this project has become an important part of my life is an understatement. I look forward to grading topics every day, as time or health permits, and I am even more honored to work with these esteemed scholars on a regular basis.