NASA/ESA's Hubble Telescope shows Jupiter's extreme weather

I NASA's Hubble Space Telescope and the European Space Agency have carefully studied Jupiter. By observing it every year as part of the Outer Planet Atmospheres Legacy (OPAL) program, he discovered how Jupiter and other planets, covered in clouds and haze, move by… Violent windsHarsh and ever-changing weather conditions. Here is the latest news on this matter.
Hubble studies Jupiter and describes extreme weather conditions
On JupiterAccording to the Hubble Space Telescope of NASA and the European Space Agency There is always a storm. Weather conditions are harsh and constantly changing. There is never calm. Cyclones and anticyclones alternate. However, there is also talk of wind shear and The largest storm in the solar systemor the Big red spot.
Looking at the images collected by Hubble we see this Jupiter has a banded appearance. this is the last It is caused by air flowing in different directions at different latitudes and at speeds of up to 560 km/h. Thus we can distinguish between different regions. Lighter colors are called “zones.” The dark ones are called “bands.” When regions and ranges interact with each other, storms and disturbances are unleashed. This is where Hubble comes into play, which is also responsible for carefully studying these phenomena. Frame by frame it describes their developments and tracks their movements.
What is the red spot?
What is the red spot? It's about to An anticyclone resulting from the merger of storms in 1998 and 2000. It hasn't been observed for a few years, but it has appeared on Jupiter again, at least from the images Hubble has shown us. This means that this storm, which is now somewhat red in color, could contain a series of chemical compounds including: sulfur, phosphorus or organic materials. Furthermore, this red spot passes near the Great Red Spot approximately every two years.
