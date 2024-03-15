March 15, 2024

Anoni Veneto, Stories between Science and Space with Ferri and Bortolin

Rome, March 15. (ASCA News) – “Fourteen billion years in two hours, from the big bang to the red planet.” An evening between science and space exploration. The date is Friday, March 15, at 8:30 pm, in the halls of Casa Paladin, in Annone Veneto (Ve).

The path of progress and its impact on society will be spoken by scientists Paolo Ferri, physicist, former Director of Operations of the Space Agency (Rosetta, ExoMars, BepiColombo) and Claudio Bortolin, engineer, currently Director of Infrastructure at Infin of Frascati, after a long experience at CERN. Science journalist Claudio Rosmino moderated the interventions. The journey from the infinitely small to the infinitely large will begin with the Big Bang and the contributions of research at CERN to explain the origin of the universe and the matter that composes it. Bortolin will connect various scientific discoveries with their corresponding technological applications, which have integrated our daily lives.
Ferry will talk about the big challenges facing the European Space Agency, starting with the Rosetta mission that placed a probe on a comet for the first time (the 20th anniversary of the launch was celebrated a few weeks ago), all the way to the different stages of the journey. Invasion of Mars. The former ESA mission director dedicated his latest book, “Mars Challenges” (2023, publisher Raffaello Cortina) specifically to the Red Planet. The conference is organized by the Lions Club of Motta di Livenza (TV), in collaboration with the Oderzo Lions Department.

