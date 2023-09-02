September 2, 2023

My name is Lola, please help me: An abandoned dog jumps into a police car with a note around its neck

Samson Paul September 2, 2023


“Please help me. Take me to a shelter. My name is Lola”: the dog who jumped into a cop’s car had a note taped to her collar. She jumped into the police car, leaving the officers distraught. It happened at Moundview Park in Platteville, Wisconsin (USA). The police department responded to a call about a dog that appeared to be lost or abandoned and shared the event on their Facebook page. Once he was found, an officer was startled to see a furry girl decisively running towards him, and as soon as he opened the door, she sat beside him.

“This cute little dog walked straight to the officer and literally boarded the team,” the post read. Then the officer found the note attached to the pink collar with a message asking for help. In a post, the police department expressed its desire to speak with the animal’s owners, “to clarify the situation.”

While the investigation into Lola’s background is ongoing, the dog has been temporarily taken in by authorities, in compliance with a Platteville ordinance against animal abandonment. This episode shows how, in difficult times, animals find surprising and often surprising ways to get help and reunite with the people they love.


