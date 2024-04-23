Musk refuses to remove the Sydney attack video from X – Breaking News

Elon Musk has responded to an Australian court ordering videos of the Sydney church attack to be deleted from X after the Australian e-Safety Commissioner sought an injunction. The billionaire Tesla owner responded with a post on his platform accusing Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of “censorship.”





Our concern is that if any country is allowed to censor the content of all countries, what is to stop any country from controlling the Internet?





Musk said X will appeal the Australian injunction. He added: “We have already monitored the content in question in Australia, pending a legal challenge, and it is only stored on servers in the United States.” Albanese said Musk was blind to the distress caused by the videos. “We will do what is necessary to deal with this arrogant billionaire who believes he is above the law, but also above public decency,” Albanese told ABC Public Radio. He added: “The idea of ​​someone going to court to obtain the right to post violent content on a platform shows how out of touch Mr. Musk is with reality.”



