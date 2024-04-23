April 23, 2024

Kadyrov “is in serious condition.” But the video shows training in the gym

Mystery surrounds the rumor circulating about the alleged serious illness that will afflict Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov. In fact, after the news spread around the world, a video of the 47-year-old training in the gym was uploaded to social networks, perhaps to try to silence the rumors and show off his good health. This morning, Novaya Gazeta newspaper announced that Kadyrov has been diagnosed with an incurable disease: pancreatic necrosis. This statement appears to be supported by sources from the Central Hospital in Moscow, but has now been called into question due to a video that has appeared online.

The newspaper wrote that the diagnosis dates back to January 2019, and since then Kadyrov has entered this facility several times. The sources said that Kadyrov was hospitalized last year due to acute lung failure after taking an overdose of sedatives, and his absence sparked rumors on the Telegram application that Kadyrov may be in a coma. Last September, the Chechen leader posted a photo of himself denying those rumours. According to the newspaper “Novaya Gazeta”, the Kremlin moved to search for a potential successor to Kadyrov. His public appearances in recent years also indicated clear changes in his weight.

