From Lazio to Juventus in one direction: Rovella, the bath of happiness | Finally his big chance

From Lazio ready to find space at Juventus, Rovella is happy, now he can play more than the first minute

Rovella He did not repeat the excellent season he had last year with the Monza shirt in the capital. The right feeling did not arise with Maurizio Sarri, who was shut down by other interpreters who were often favored by the Tuscan coach in the starting lineup.

The player who grew up in the Juventus youth team was On display at Brianza Under the guidance of Raffaele Paladino, in Monza's historic first season in the Italian League, which ended with the revelation of the championship.

Excellent performances have convinced Lazio to invest in him as a potential replacement Milinković-Savic, who moved to the Arabian Peninsula. A tough stick for young Italian talent.

Rovella is relieved by the recent change of coach. Igor Tudor He has scrapped the hierarchy and intends to consider Nicolo in midfield, having noticed his potential. A talent that should not be wasted even at the national level and needs the right confidence and some time to finally mature and show all his talents.

Kamada must not renew rumors about the Japanese player's future with Lazio

He should be confirmed and given more space next season, given that he is also sold Kamada. The Japanese attacking midfielder has never settled in Italy and his renewal clause will not be triggered, so the player is free to look for a new team in the summer.

The Italian League does not seem to be the appropriate context for him to express himself at his best, as happened in Germany, where he played for Eintracht Frankfurt. He will consider bringing him back to the Bundesliga Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Kamada frees himself, and Juventus could give him some thought

However, it must be said that the player, if he becomes Parameter zeroIt could be attractive for the main clubs in our league to have an extra wild card in midfield to use between Serie A and the European Cups, given that there are so many close matches.

Juventus, which has almost closed its doors, could think about it Felipe Andersonthe current teammate of the Japanese player, in addition to targeting Mattia Zaccagni, who is also at odds with the Biancocelesti but with Claudio Lotito who wants to keep him in Roma.