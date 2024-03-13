Mortgage and rent, now your boss pays for them: If you apply, you'll live in the house absolutely free

If you make this request, your boss will pay your rent and mortgage. It will be enough to just fill out a form and you can live in the house for free.

Our dear 2024 Budget Law has introduced a series of innovations aimed at improving the quality of life of employees and all Italians in general. The purpose of most bonuses introduced that affect employees is to encourage employment, and this is particularly true in some sectors. For example, the restaurant and tourism sector, which seems to be somewhat mistreated.

A short time ago it was announced that restaurant owners have great problems finding them For employees wishing to work in this sector.

But let's go back to the rewards we mentioned earlier. As for mortgage and rent, It will finally be possible to enjoy the bonus given by the employer to be able to cover these expenses without affecting the family budget.

In fact, the Budget Law introduced some important innovations regarding… Corporate welfare. New developments regarding fringe benefits that can be included in agreements between workers and companies are very interesting.

Specifications of marginal benefits

Regarding additional benefits, there are limitations that can be recognized. Originally set at €258.23, the cap has today moved to €1,000, with an increase of €2,000 for all employees who instead, Dependent children. It should be noted that these benefits do not contribute to income and therefore will not affect the possibility of enjoying other state incentives.

If the mortgage or lease is registered in the spouse's name, the bonus can still be used.

And who benefits from it?

This additional feature is included by the company Circular No. 5/H issued by the Tax Authority, a tax-free bonus paid by employers, who will then be compensated. This amount can be used to pay utilities, rent, or a mortgage. Employees in the tourism and restaurant sectors will benefit from the bonus.

As mentioned earlier, this sector clearly faces difficulty when it comes to recruiting employees. The bonus is currently scheduled for the first half of this year, i.e From January 1 to June 30. Seasonal employees are therefore excluded, unless otherwise extended or modified.