Bank of Italy: “A boom in arrivals from abroad in 2023. Spending by foreign tourists grew by 17%, with a surplus of 2 billion”

Want to finally see that the hotly contested “Open to Marvel” ad campaign actually worked? It is difficult to say whether he has a portion of the credit, but the Bank of Italy's data on foreign tourism related to 2023 is encouraging. Total spending rose by 17% compared to the previous year, thanks above all to the growth in the number of arrivals. there […]

Want to finally see that the hotly contested “Open to Marvel” ad campaign actually worked? It is difficult to say whether he has part of the credit but the Bank of Italy data on outbound tourism related to 2023 They are fun. Total expenses are 17% increase Compared to the previous year, thanks above all to Growth in arrivals. Thus, the tourism balance was recorded A surplus exceeding 20 billion eurosThat is, $2 billion more than in 2022. In terms of the impact on GDP, the surplus rose to 1%, as it was in 2019, before the pandemic. Tourism revenues and expenditures increased compared to 2022 (by 17 and 21 percent, respectively).

Read also Economy and lobby By Vue Q. Interest rates on home loans fall in January but they are turning to consumer and commercial loans

In the The fourth quarter Spending by foreign tourists It rose by 19%. The good result is mainly due to arrivals from countries outside the European Union. Holiday trips now constitute 62% of total spending, while on the foreign side they represent a lower incidence (43%) compared to the greater weight of business trips (30% compared to 14% for foreigners in Italy). In December 2023 alone, Italy's tourism balance of payments recorded a surplus of… 0.7 billion euros An increase compared to the break-even balance recorded in the same month of 2022. Spending by foreign travelers in Italy (equivalent to 2.8 billion) grew by 40% year-on-year, while spending by Italian travelers abroad (equivalent to 2.1 billion) grew by 9%.