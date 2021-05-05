May 5, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Slavery in the USA Towards an African American Compensation Act - World

European Union freezes investment agreement with China – Altima Aura

Samson Paul May 5, 2021 1 min read

(ANSA) – Brussels, May 4 – The European Union has “suspended” its efforts to ratify the investment agreement signed with China last December. This was announced by Vice President of the European Commission Valdes Dombrovskis in an interview with AFP. Dombrowskis explained that the European Commission has suspended its efforts to ratify the investment agreement concluded at the end of 2020 with China, in light of the recent tightening of diplomatic relations between Brussels and Beijing. “At the moment, we have suspended the Commission’s efforts to raise political awareness, because it is clear that in the current situation, with EU sanctions against China and Chinese counter-sanctions, including against members of the European Parliament, the environment is not conducive to ratification. Agreement. ” Tomorrow, among other things – as announced last week – Vice President Margaret Vestager will present the European Union’s shield against hostile takeovers by companies from third countries, a kind of “golden power” designed primarily against Beijing companies that were hyperactive Because of government subsidies, in Europe for years, taking advantage of economic difficulties.

(Ansa).

Reproduction is reserved © Copyright ANSA


More Stories

1 min read

Trump challenges Facebook and Twitter and launches his own platform – North America

May 5, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

No curfews and vaccination restrictions: the turning point in Germany

May 4, 2021 Samson Paul
1 min read

Mexico, government apologizes to the Maya: horrible violations committed – last hour

May 4, 2021 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

Pay attention to the appropriate amount to keep in your bank account or mailing checking account to avoid risks and save costs and commissions

May 5, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

WWE is registering a mysterious new brand for its screens

May 5, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

If lately we have been feeling very stressed, we will surely lose this mineral and notice these symptoms

May 5, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

How much exercise should you do to be happy? Science Answer: LOLnews

May 5, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt