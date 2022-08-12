Monkeypox, in Campania 14 new cases in 7 days: Ministry Bulletin

In 7 days 14 more cases of monkeypox in Campania. But for now, the spread of monkeypox is still under control, also because “there is a cure and a vaccine,” the doctors explained.

Turn on notifications to receive updates Monkeypox in Italy and Europe

There have been 14 new cases of monkeypox in Campania in the past seven daysThis was announced by the Ministry of Health, which twice a week evaluates monkeypox in Italy. Compared to seven days ago, the growth in Campania is two cases per day. Figures that do not currently constitute an emergency, especially if compared to those in other regions (Lombardy just under 300 cases, almost half of the total 644 cases in Italy), but in any case must be kept under watch: who has been Confirmation of the first case of monkeypox in Italy, and Campania recorded a total of 21 cases, including 14 cases in the past seven days.

At the moment, monkeypox is not of particular concern either because it is almost always a non-fatal disease, but, above all, there is a vaccine and a treatment, as he explained Dr. Alessandro Perilla, Physician in charge of the Department of Emerging and Highly Infectious Infectious Diseases at the Cotogno Hospital in Naples. Ministry of Health Vaccines It has already come to the worst affected areas: Lombardy, Lazio, Emilia-Romagna and Veneto. It is clear that the Ministry of Health always says that “extra” doses are expected in the event of an emergency for any region, that is, up to 60 doses will be immediately available in extreme cases. Campania, with a total of 21 cases, although increasing at the moment, is still far from the large numbers seen elsewhere. But the situation remains under the strict control of the Ministry of Health: it is likely that batches of vaccines will be distributed to all regions by the end of August, to allow the most vulnerable people to be vaccinated anyway.