What do you do on Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 August

The second weekend of August, the one Ferragosto expects. The exodus of the Romans, the direction of the holiday, but there are those who are still in the capital or may have just returned. So the question is punctual as Saturday approaches: What do you do on the weekend in Rome?

The temperatures remain high, but it does not frighten the city, there are many events not to be missed.

What to do on Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 August in Rome

On Saturdays and Sundays, art invades the streets: circus performers, magicians and others come to move the streets of the center. The circus also arrives in Ostia Anrica, where the black circus invades Magicland amusement park. Make way for music, theater and performances under the stars. There is no shortage of sporting events by the sea and festivals that celebrate both old and good traditions.

What do you do on the weekend of August 13 and 14 in Rome? This app suggests to you RomaToday:

circles and holes

Street performers, circus performers, and magicians continue the movement through the dei Fori Imperiali and through the dei Cerchi. "Cerchi e Fori" is actually a manifestation of Roman summer that aims to make all Romans and tourists live an amazing experience. Almost magical. The two streets, which will be completely pedestrianized, in the evening, between 20.30 and 23.30. On Saturday August 13th, stilts, magic shows, world music and more will be scheduled for an evening packed with shows. Instead, on Sunday 14 August, a collective writing ritual, a journey to discover unusual musical instruments, soap bubbles and other performances.

Ancient Viragostia

The sixth edition of the summer event has returned to Ostia Antica with unpublished accounts of venues, guided tours of the performance, and inspiring organization of interdisciplinary performances within the gorgeous Renaissance Village, a 'natural' setting ideal for transporting to other worlds and other eras. Saturday 13 August "Eccentrici Dadarò", loyal attendance to the event, open with "Operativi!" , at 9 pm, an exhilarating show of theater and circus. At ten in the evening, Raffaello Corti will confuse the audience with his series "Faccestamagia", which combines magic and comedy in a unique and irreverent way. August 14 will be entirely devoted to music. At 9 pm the Banda czechfumo, the wind orchestra directed by Adriano Pedretti, will decorate the village with its most famous jazz, swing and soundtrack; At 10:30 p.m., instead, an unforgettable event for fans of animation and the world of the '90s: Sonia Siriola and the band Zigulo, with "La Posta de Sonia in Concert", young and old will include an ageless repertoire, in a format that has become a cult for all generation Millennium.

Legendary 90’s in Santa Severa Castle

On Saturday, August 13, the legendary '90s returns to the castle of Santa Severa with Veronica Cinque and Daniel Mastrovito who, a stone's throw from the sea, will be on the covers of the world's most famous songs of those years. In the 1990s they show on TV Il Festivalbar, Beverly Hills, Dawson's Creek, Willy Prince of BelAir, Lunapop, The Spice Girls, The BackstreetBoys and 883 on radio. The event will begin at 9pm (with doors opening on the 19th).

The orchestra plays by the sea

On Sunday, also in the castle of Santa Severa, the orchestra will perform a stone's throw from the sea. Inspired by Romanian tradition and culture, a folk rock band schedules on the eve of August for a special evening of music and theater inspired by the great heritage of Romanian folklore but with a modern and contemporary look.

Black Circus Luna Park

The Black Circus arrives at Magic Land, Valmontone's theme park, on August 13. Special evening, from 7 pm, starting at 9:30 pm DJ time. For the occasion, the park will close its doors at 1 am. The Luna Park-themed event will feature exceptional artists to entertain young and old. A traveling parade full of colours, music and smiles: big boys, waders and jugglers who will amaze the audience with their numbers. Balloons, candy, and the inevitable cotton candy, shows, and so much more.

Sports climbing wall overlooking the sea

On the beach of Santa Severa, in the shadow of the castle, the "Sports Village of the Castle" has been established since the beginning of summer. The village will open during the entire week of August 15, from August 13 to 21, offering an interesting novelty for the more adventurous types: for the occasion, a sports climbing wall overlooking the sea will be installed. All activities will be free of charge and users will be followed by qualified coaches from sports federations, related disciplines and sports promotion bodies.

Fettuccine festival with porcini mushrooms

From August 12 to 13, hand-made pasta is once again the heroes in one of the most beautiful villages in Sabina. If you are looking for fresh, comfort food and above all good food, Casaprota is the must-do weekend destination. The Fettuccine festival with porcini mushrooms is the most awaited event of summer in the small village of Rieti, formerly of the monastery of Varva.

Mafalda Minnozzi in the village of Celimontana

In Village Celimontana, the date returns with the Brunches, on Saturdays and Sundays. On August 14, Rendezvous with "Fotogrammi": ​​Mafalda Minozzi enriches her life through the songs and composers who have accompanied and inspired her during her 35-year career. As in a movie movie, frame by frame, the artist builds his vocal path with a strong emotional impact on the stage.