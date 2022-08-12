Napoli, official: Betagna is a new Monza player | first page

The announcement came on air, and Andrea Betania’s experience with the Napoli shirt came to an end. The striker born in 1995 late yesterday landed at Linate Airport, having greeted his former Italian teammates in the morning. Betania moves to Monza The official announcement also arrived from Club De Laurentiis: “Napoli club announces that it has loaned the sporting offers of footballer Andrea Betania to FC Monza with the obligation to redeem.”

Monza press release – “Andrea Pettagna is a new Monza player. The striker arrives from Napoli on a temporary annual basis, with an obligation to compensate if certain conditions are met.

Born in Trieste on June 30, 1995, at the age of 13 he joined the Milan youth sector.

His rise to the Rossoneri began from the Scudetto he won with Giovannisimi in 2010 and reached his first-team debut in the Champions League at the age of 17, on 4 December 2012, in the first leg against Zenit St Petersburg. At the start of the following season, he made his Serie A debut at Milan’s Hellas Verona on 24 August 2013, prior to his loan spell at Sampdoria. Returning to Milan in January, he put together two more Serie A matches, confirming that he is one of the most promising youngsters in Italian football. After his experiences in Serie B with Latina, Vicenza and Ascoli, his adventure with Atalanta began in the summer of 2016. His final maturity reaches the Nerazzurri: among the fourth-placed champions in the 2016-2017 season, which brought Bergamo players back to Europe after 26 years, he amassed 75 matches And 11 goals in all competitions.

He also made his national team debut in the friendly match against the Netherlands on March 28, 2017.

In the summer of 2018, he moved to SPAL, where in the first season he improved his performance in the Italian Serie A, scoring 16 goals. In January 2020, he was bought by Napoli, but remained on loan until the end of the season at SPAL, with whom he scored 29 goals in 74 matches. The Napoli experience lasted two seasons, despite the intense competition, playing 50 matches in the Italian Serie A, scoring 7 goals and taking over the field 13 times in the European League.

Having finished the last tournament in third place with the Azzurri thanks to his contribution in attack, Betania has now arrived at Monza to find Silvio Berlusconi and Adriano Galliani after his years at Milan.

